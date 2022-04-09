Young People in Ukraine Open Up about how the War has caused a rift in their families

Russia's invasion has upended life in Ukraine. Even in the supposedly more peaceful parts of the country like Lviv, the air raid sirens remind Ukrainian citizens that they don't control their skies, and Russian terror could rain down on them any minute. But talk of the war can get heated between family members on opposite sides. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi spoke candidly with four Ukraine residents, all in their 20s, about how the war – and Russian propaganda – has strained relationships with their family members.April 9, 2022