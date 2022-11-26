Would scrapping Twitter benefit American Democracy?

It's been almost one month to the day since Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Musk made swift changes at the tech company– firing nearly half its staff before having Donald Trump and several other controversial figures reinstated on the platform. Roger McNamee, who was an early investor in Facebook and Google, and was an adviser to Mark Zuckerberg believes Musk’s impact as CEO will be felt way beyond spheres on the internet: "We have essentially turned over the biggest communication systems in our country-- effectively the places where Democracy takes place-- to a handful of billionaires whose personal politics and personal ambitions are at odds with Democracy." Nov. 26, 2022