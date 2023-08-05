Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court 

It is hard to find a place where the reality of post-Roe America has been more dangerous and punishing for women than Alabama. In the Yellowhammer state there are now 7.2 infant deaths per1,000 live births and Black babies have it far worse with 1 infant deaths per 100 live births. After living and working and fighting and surviving in a “horrifying” post-Roe reality for more than a year, Robin Marty of the West Alabama Women’s Center–along with a doctor from another Alabama clinic and the ACLU–are suing the state of Alabama to protect Alabamians who provide information about legal, out-of-state abortion options. “This isn’t just abortion,” says Marty. “It’s about people being able to access all of their healthcare needs.”Aug. 5, 2023