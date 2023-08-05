IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'He was too honest': Fmr. aide to Mike Pence reacts to new details about Trump's pressure on Jan. 6

    Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court 

    The latest Trump indictment is not just about the Jan. 6 insurrection. It’s about the vote.

  • Senior Investigator for Jan. 6 Cmte reacts to 'incredibly damning' new indictment details

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi

  • Historians explain why a second Trump presidency could do damage to America’s democracy

  • Two steps forward, two steps back. The Biden admin is sending mixed messages on climate. 

  • Velshi: When every eligible voter can cast a ballot, democracy is better for it

  • 'Donald is not going to protect you': Michael Cohen shares advice to Trump aides charged in docs case

  • Georgia’s RICO law could target the entire Trump campaign

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'The Best At It' by Maulik Pancholy

  • Kimberlé Crenshaw and #SayHerName: Honoring the stories of Black women facing state violence

  • Teamsters President on UPS strike: 'I’m certain it could' trigger recession

  • Jack Smith and Fani Willis likely to be coordinating on Trump as investigations wrap up

  • Judge Luttig on Trump’s likely third indictment: 'These are the gravest offenses against the U.S.'

  •  Velshi: No Labels’ unity ticket plan could backfire on America

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

  • Fmr. Guiliani Associate Lev Parnas debunks GOP ‘misinformation’ about the Bidens and Ukraine

  • Big Oil’s Decades-Long Gaslighting Campaign

  • ‘There are risks’: The balance between prosecuting Trump and polarizing America

Ali Velshi

Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court 

It is hard to find a place where the reality of post-Roe America has been more dangerous and punishing for women than Alabama. In the Yellowhammer state there are now 7.2 infant deaths per1,000 live births and Black babies have it far worse with 1 infant deaths per 100 live births. After living and working and fighting and surviving in a “horrifying” post-Roe reality for more than a year, Robin Marty of the West Alabama Women’s Center–along with a doctor from another Alabama clinic and the ACLU–are suing the state of Alabama to protect Alabamians who provide information about legal, out-of-state abortion options. “This isn’t just abortion,” says Marty. “It’s about people being able to access all of their healthcare needs.”Aug. 5, 2023

