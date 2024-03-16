IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Wife of Russian political prisoner: Russian people 'enraged' at Putin after years of 'being lied to'
March 16, 202411:34

Vladimir Putin will win a fifth term as Russia’s president Sunday, after jailing political dissidents and changing the Russian constitution. Evgenia Kara-Murza, wife of political prisoner Vladimir Kara-Murza, says Putin’s victory should not be recognized by the world’s democracies.March 16, 2024

