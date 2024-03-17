Why VP Kamala Harris’ Visit to Planned Parenthood Is So Historic – Even For Dems

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited an abortion clinic in Minnesota – the first time in our nation's history that a president or vice president has ever visited an abortion clinic while in office. The Biden Administration has made reproductive freedom central to its reelection campaign. But in the past abortion was not always a partisan issue and Democrats haven’t always been staunch champions of abortion access like they are today. For decades, rather than framing the right to an abortion as morally correct because it is critical to women's health, human dignity, and their ability to live free and equal lives, even the most pro-choice Democrats spent decades treating abortion as a necessary evil. But in the post-Roe era, as abortion access is disappearing across the country, Democrats are now embracing the idea that abortion itself is healthcare.March 17, 2024