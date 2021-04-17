Why the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan could be “a recipe for a civil war”04:13
Bobby Ghosh, Bloomberg Opinion editor and columnist, joins Ali Velshi to discuss President Biden’s pledge to pull all troops from Afghanistan by September 11 and the impact the move will have. Ghosh says the withdrawal will leave Afghanistan’s army “face-to-face with the Taliban without the support of western forces,” leaving the country vulnerable to civil war, and the return of terror cells. “We stopped really fighting the Taliban some time ago.”