Why NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins says even those who had COVID should get vaccinated

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the latest CDC guidelines and the effort to keep vaccination rates high in the United States. “We got off to a rough start,” says Dr. Collins of the pandemic response under the previous administration, but “science rose to the occasion.” He says even those who have had COVID-19 should be getting vaccinated and offers a new text-based government tool to make it easier. Text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) for 3 places to get vaccinated nearest you.