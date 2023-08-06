IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Why count four in Trump's indictment could be 'central' to Jack Smith's case 

    05:53
Ali Velshi

Why count four in Trump’s indictment could be ‘central’ to Jack Smith’s case 

05:53

President of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Maya Wiley, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the significance of count four against Donald J. Trump in Jack Smith’s election interference indictment, which accuses Trump of “conspiracy against the rights” of Americans. Although the count is the shortest and last mentioned in the indictment, Wiley explains how the charge ties together with the rest of the charges and exposes an “insidious” conspiracy against American voters.Aug. 6, 2023

    Why count four in Trump's indictment could be 'central' to Jack Smith's case 

    05:53
