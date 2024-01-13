Why Biden could be ‘in trouble’ if Nikki Haley becomes GOP nominee

Ana Marie Cox, MSNBC Daily columnist and political columnist for The New Republic, joins Ali Velshi to discuss why she believes Nikki Haley is a stronger presidential candidate than many people give her credit for, and what her performance in Iowa could mean for Joe Biden. “I think Nikki Haley has a path that makes her a really strong contender,” she explains. “When I think of her and Joe Biden on a stage, my hands curl into fists and start to grip the table a bit and I’m sure that’s how the Biden campaign team feels about it as well.”Jan. 13, 2024