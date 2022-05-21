Why baby formula “just slipped under the radar”

For tens of millions of Americans, the baby formula shortage is nothing less than a crisis. The Biden Administration finally has a plan to alleviate some of the pain, but it is leaving many wondering what took so long. Washington Post Economics Columnist and Editorial Board member Heather Long tells Ali Velshi that the need for formula slipped under the radar. “You can't magically find more formula, but the simple solution here would have been to import formula from abroad.” Americans “aren’t are not used to this age of scarcity.”May 21, 2022