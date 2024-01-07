Why 2024 is shaping up to be the most crucial election year in world history

Ishaan Tharoor, Foreign Affairs Columnist for the Washington Post, and Ravi Agrawal, Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Policy, join Ali Velshi to discuss the historic number of major political elections taking place in 2024, with more than 4 billion people around the world expected to vote, why the quality of democracies has declined, and how the election outcomes could be pivotal for the fate and future of democratic values and institutions everywhere.Jan. 7, 2024