IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former CIA chief says attack on U.S. soldiers is 'dangerous escalation'

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    White House confirms three U.S. troops killed in Jordan

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. carries out another strike against Houthis in Yemen

    02:12

  • U.S. and allies launch military strikes on Houthis in Yemen in 'major escalation'

    08:07

  • U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands

    02:22

  • U.S. and Britain launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

    08:16

  • U.S. Air Force Secretary urges Congress to 'do its job' and 'give us the funds needed to defend the country'

    06:49

  • ISIS group claims responsibility for blasts at Iran's Soleimani ceremony

    03:19

  • Iran-backed militia leader killed in strike in Iraq

    05:08

  • Over 100 killed in Iran from blasts at ceremony honoring slain general: Report

    01:01

  • Netanyahu's responsibility to bring back hostages alive, says father of teen help captive

    07:04

  • Joe: Netanyahu oversaw the greatest failure of intel in Israeli history

    10:51

  • ‘It shouldn’t have happened’: Photos of stripped Palestinians addressed by Netanyahu senior advisor

    11:46

  • ‘Cruel joke’: UN Relief and Works Agency leader decries images of stripped, detained Palestinian men

    07:58

  • ‘Where are the answers?’ Questions surround Israel’s response time to attack

    08:35

  • Expert: Netanyahu has 'incentive' to prolong war in Gaza, likely to 'lose job when fighting stops'

    08:10

  • IDF begins ground invasion of southern Gaza

    05:22

  • Israel expands offensive, ordering mass evacuations in southern Gaza

    06:07

  • 'We are relieved and extremely happy': Brother of released hostage speaks

    06:05

  • Israel and Hamas resume fighting in Gaza

    01:25

Ali Velshi

White House confirms three U.S. troops killed in Jordan

00:39

The White House said in a statement that three U.S. troops stationed in Jordan near the Syrian border were killed after an unmanned aerial drone attack. The attack was reportedly carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iran.Jan. 28, 2024

  • Former CIA chief says attack on U.S. soldiers is 'dangerous escalation'

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    White House confirms three U.S. troops killed in Jordan

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. carries out another strike against Houthis in Yemen

    02:12

  • U.S. and allies launch military strikes on Houthis in Yemen in 'major escalation'

    08:07

  • U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands

    02:22

  • U.S. and Britain launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

    08:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All