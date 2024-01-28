White House confirms three U.S. troops killed in Jordan

Former CIA chief says attack on U.S. soldiers is 'dangerous escalation'03:43
- Now Playing
White House confirms three U.S. troops killed in Jordan00:39
- UP NEXT
U.S. carries out another strike against Houthis in Yemen02:12
U.S. and allies launch military strikes on Houthis in Yemen in 'major escalation'08:07
U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands02:22
U.S. and Britain launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen08:16
U.S. Air Force Secretary urges Congress to 'do its job' and 'give us the funds needed to defend the country'06:49
ISIS group claims responsibility for blasts at Iran's Soleimani ceremony03:19
Iran-backed militia leader killed in strike in Iraq05:08
Over 100 killed in Iran from blasts at ceremony honoring slain general: Report01:01
Netanyahu's responsibility to bring back hostages alive, says father of teen help captive07:04
Joe: Netanyahu oversaw the greatest failure of intel in Israeli history10:51
‘It shouldn’t have happened’: Photos of stripped Palestinians addressed by Netanyahu senior advisor11:46
‘Cruel joke’: UN Relief and Works Agency leader decries images of stripped, detained Palestinian men07:58
‘Where are the answers?’ Questions surround Israel’s response time to attack08:35
Expert: Netanyahu has 'incentive' to prolong war in Gaza, likely to 'lose job when fighting stops'08:10
IDF begins ground invasion of southern Gaza05:22
Israel expands offensive, ordering mass evacuations in southern Gaza06:07
'We are relieved and extremely happy': Brother of released hostage speaks06:05
Israel and Hamas resume fighting in Gaza01:25
Former CIA chief says attack on U.S. soldiers is 'dangerous escalation'03:43
- Now Playing
White House confirms three U.S. troops killed in Jordan00:39
- UP NEXT
U.S. carries out another strike against Houthis in Yemen02:12
U.S. and allies launch military strikes on Houthis in Yemen in 'major escalation'08:07
U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands02:22
U.S. and Britain launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen08:16
Play All