Whistleblower Alexander Vindman Says America’s Strategy in Ukraine Seems “Reactionary”

“I think the U.S. Is trying to buy deterrence on the cheap,” says Retired Lt. Colonel and whistleblower, Alexander Vindman. As tensions rise in eastern Europe, the U.K. says that President Vladimir Putin is plotting to install a pro-Russian president in Ukraine. The Kremlin has positioned more than 100,000 military troops along the countries’ shared border, as well as in neighboring Belarus. “I think the U.S. Government has been very effective at making sure that this stays a limited conflict,” says retired U.S. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of the country’s foremost experts on the region. “The possibility of this turning into a World War is very, very low in the short-term, because the U.S. said that it is not prepared to go down the road and do the kinds of steps that could make this a bilateral confrontation.”Jan. 23, 2022

