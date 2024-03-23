IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What to know about the group believed to be behind the Moscow concert attacks
March 23, 202401:20
    What to know about the group believed to be behind the Moscow concert attacks

Ali Velshi

What to know about the group believed to be behind the Moscow concert attacks

01:20

Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, is the group claiming responsibility for the attacks at a Moscow concert venue that has left scores dead. NBC News' Matt Bradley details the group's origins in Afghanistan and other attacks it has carried out. March 23, 2024

    What to know about the group believed to be behind the Moscow concert attacks

