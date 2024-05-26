IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What the right-wing hysteria about DEI is really about — and what's at stake
May 26, 2024

Ali Velshi

What the right-wing hysteria about DEI is really about — and what’s at stake

12:38

MSNBC's Charles Coleman Jr., in for Ali Velshi, is joined by NAACP Vice President of Campaigns Dominik Whitehead and Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross to discuss the consequences of the "culture war" and the real impact of attacks on DEI.

