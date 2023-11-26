IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 17 hostages, including 4-year-old American girl, released by Hamas

Ali Velshi

What the release of hostages means for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war

07:40

Minutes before the release of 17 more hostages by Hamas, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joins Charles Coleman Jr. to discuss the significance of the hostage release for the larger conflict, President Biden’s role in the negotiations, and what it would take for the temporary cease-fire to become a lasting one.Nov. 26, 2023

