What’s really going on at the border?

Dara Lind is an immigration reporter for ProPublica and the co-host of the "In the Weeds" podcast by Vox. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the biggest spike in attempted migrant border crossings in 20 years and how the Biden-Harris administration is addressing the situation. Lind says, “there is a big question about at what point the Biden administration is going to say, ‘we're working to address the long-term issues, but current levels of migration are unacceptable and so we really do need to crack down more than we already are.’”