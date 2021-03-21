IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What’s really going on at the border?

Dara Lind is an immigration reporter for ProPublica and the co-host of the "In the Weeds" podcast by Vox. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the biggest spike in attempted migrant border crossings in 20 years and how the Biden-Harris administration is addressing the situation. Lind says, “there is a big question about at what point the Biden administration is going to say, ‘we're working to address the long-term issues, but current levels of migration are unacceptable and so we really do need to crack down more than we already are.’”March 21, 2021

