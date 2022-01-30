IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

What Overthrowing the 2024 Presidential Election Results Could Look Like

04:24

A new paper by Yale’s Matthew Seligman lays out how easily a fair election could be overturned in 2024, if just a few corrupt people are in the right positions of power. Seligman tells Ali Velshi that the fake electors scheme only unraveled because “the governor didn’t certify them”. If the Electoral Count Act’s “multiple vulnerabilities” aren’t addressed, says Seligman, “then we’re at risk of this nightmare scenario in 2024 and beyond.”Jan. 30, 2022

