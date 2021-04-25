WH National Climate Adviser: ‘We do have to save the planet, but I’d like to save the people first.’

Joe Biden has pledged to be the most progressive president in fighting climate change and his first pledge in office is significant: to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by the year 2030. The person tasked with leading the domestic climate change effort is the country’s first White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy, who previously led the EPA under President Obama. McCarthy joins Ali Velshi to discuss how the Administration plans to achieve their initiative and the importance of hitting that goal. “We look at every sector of the economy. We look at opportunities that already exist for climate actions.” Says McCarthy, “we’re not leaving any worker or any community behind” as the White House strives to create greener jobs.