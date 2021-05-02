WH Economic Advisor Heather Boushey: “The President has been clear a $15 minimum wage is important”

Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Ali Velshi to discuss how the Biden Administration plans to handle unemployment, minimum wage, and whether another American Rescue Plan could be on the way. “It’s an ongoing challenge because of the pandemic,” says Boushey, but the Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan is making investments so Americans can get back to productivity. “If you don’t have schools open, if you don’t have child care, you can’t get to work”