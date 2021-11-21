WH Economic Adviser on BBB: “This is exactly the legislation we need to pass”

President Biden’s sweeping agenda includes tackling climate change; upgrading the country’s physical infrastructure,and making housing more affordable. When it comes down to it though, it’s all about the economy. “If we care about the kind of economy we’re gonna see in the years to come, and keeping costs low, and helping families, this is exactly the legislation we need to pass,” says White House Economic Adviser Heather Boushey.Nov. 21, 2021