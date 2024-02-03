IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    White House: Strike on Houthis are not related to strikes in Iraq and Syria

    02:18

  • U.S. releases multi-nation statement on additional round of 'proportionate and necessary strikes'

    02:54

  • U.S. and U.K. launches strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

    03:59

  • Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary

    02:49

  • Hundreds rally at Southern border to demand stricter border security

    02:56

  • Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

    17:24

  • Susan Glasser: Senate's false hope of bargain meets Trumpy demise

    05:35

  • A Nashville 2018 mass shooting is at the heart of 'What We've Become'

    06:05

  • House subpoenas Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis

    02:05

  • Larry David on the last season of 'Curb' and why he's not retiring

    11:58

  • U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January

    00:39

  • Joe: GOP has come to the conclusion that what's good for America is bad for Trump

    06:02

  • NYPD Chief of Patrol reacts to assault video: 'Disgusted, angry...How did we get here?'

    12:53

  • Parents lobby Congress to pass online safety legislation after hearing

    03:40

  • What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

    02:14

  • House passes $78 billion expanded child tax credit bill

    01:43

  • 'This industry has to be held accountable': Sen. Durbin on tech hearing

    07:02

  • ‘I did not handle this right’: Austin apologizes for handling of hospitalization

    02:25

  • Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

    01:28

  • Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

    02:15

Ali Velshi

We will meet escalation with escalation': Houthi member responds to U.S. and U.K. airstrikes

02:16

Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi’s Ansar Allah political bureau made a statement on X, after the U.S. and U.K. airstrikes on Yemen, saying that the Houthis will "meet escalation with escalation."Feb. 3, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    White House: Strike on Houthis are not related to strikes in Iraq and Syria

    02:18

  • U.S. releases multi-nation statement on additional round of 'proportionate and necessary strikes'

    02:54

  • U.S. and U.K. launches strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

    03:59

  • Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary

    02:49

  • Hundreds rally at Southern border to demand stricter border security

    02:56

  • Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

    17:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All