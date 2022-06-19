IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robin Rue Simmons: “It must start. That’s how you seek reparations. You start.”

  • Rep. Dean: “It’s a very dangerous time” 

    Watergate vs 1/6: “There wasn’t really the cult of Nixon as there it the cult of Trump”

    Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Donald Trump isn’t interested in our democracy.”

  • Fmr. Sr. Pence Adviser: “I’ve been wanting my former boss to come forward”

  • W. Kamau Bell urges men to stand up for abortion rights

  • Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Dems need to understand election denial is pervasive

  • Ret. Police Cpt. Sonia Pruitt: Law enforcement not being heard on gun reforms

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Todd Strasser talks ‘Give a Boy a Gun’ 

  • NH Rep. Annie Kuster: “There are Republicans that will that will be shocked”

  • Fmr. Sr Pence advisor: He knew “what he was going into” on Jan. 6th and “he stepped in”

  • Joe Walsh: responsible gun owners should “get off of our ass” and call for gun reform

  • Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Coups are fast, violent & take planning. That’s what happened on Jan. 6th

  • Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “What we alleged was true”

  • Former NRA lobbyist says there is room for compromise on gun legislation

  • Father of Parkland victim is still fighting for change: “We were betrayed”

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi wants to know what Jared Kushner is up to in Saudi Arabia

  • Jodi Picoult: “Fiction is a really important tool”

  • Jane Harman: “Pres. Biden deserves a lot of credit for the renewal of NATO”

Ali Velshi

Watergate vs 1/6: “There wasn’t really the cult of Nixon as there it the cult of Trump”

The 50th anniversary of the Watergate scandal comes as the House Select January 6th committee prepares for another whirlwind week of public hearings. Although these two major political scandals are nearly half a century apart, the investigation into the Watergate scandal has been widely hailed as a potential model of how the January 6th committee could approach its inquiry into the insurrection. However, two people who participated in the Watergate hearings tell Sam Stein a few key differences should be noted. Elizabeth Holtzman, who served on the House Judiciary Committee and voted to impeach Richard Nixon, says “it’s not that Republicans are following facts – they make up their own facts – and there’s no way our democracy can function if people make up their own facts. And that’s the danger.” Michael Conway, who served as the Judiciary Committee’s Counsel in the Impeachment Inquiry of President Nixon, adds that “410 members voted in favor of starting the inquiry...you would never get that level of bipartisanship today.”June 19, 2022

