Voters about to come face to face with election hurdles: ‘Americans aren't yet fully prepared for this situation’

Time is up on voting legislation after Democrats failed to change the filibuster rules and pass 2 comprehensive bills this week. Mother Jones senior reporter and voting rights whiz Ari Berman and Maddow Blog’s Steve Benen join Ali Velshi to discuss the groundwork Republicans are preparing to steal future elections now that Democrats don’t have the safety nets of voting rights bills. They’re making it harder on the front end and the back end, says Berman. Whether you are aware it’s happening or not, when it’s time for voters to re-register and go to polls, says Benen, “those hurdles will get in their way and they’ll feel that.”Jan. 22, 2022