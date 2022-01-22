Voters about to come face to face with election hurdles: ‘Americans aren't yet fully prepared for this situation’
05:15
Share this -
copied
Time is up on voting legislation after Democrats failed to change the filibuster rules and pass 2 comprehensive bills this week. Mother Jones senior reporter and voting rights whiz Ari Berman and Maddow Blog’s Steve Benen join Ali Velshi to discuss the groundwork Republicans are preparing to steal future elections now that Democrats don’t have the safety nets of voting rights bills. They’re making it harder on the front end and the back end, says Berman. Whether you are aware it’s happening or not, when it’s time for voters to re-register and go to polls, says Benen, “those hurdles will get in their way and they’ll feel that.”Jan. 22, 2022
Now Playing
Voters about to come face to face with election hurdles: ‘Americans aren't yet fully prepared for this situation’
05:15
UP NEXT
Velshi: A Palestinian shepherd peacefully resisted the Israeli occupation. And now he’s dead
04:51
Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in
06:03
Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”
07:32
Velshi: This is one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin it all
03:14
Fmr. OSHA Chief after SCOTUS shuts down vaxx requirement : “I believe in my heart that they don’t care”