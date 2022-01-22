IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Voters about to come face to face with election hurdles: ‘Americans aren't yet fully prepared for this situation’

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: A Palestinian shepherd peacefully resisted the Israeli occupation. And now he’s dead 

    04:51

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in

    06:03

  • Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

    07:32

  • Velshi: This is one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin it all

    03:14

  • Fmr. OSHA Chief after SCOTUS shuts down vaxx requirement : “I believe in my heart that they don’t care”

    05:04

  • Labor Secretary: ‘I want to see more families in a better financial situation as we move into 2022’

    05:26

  • Exposure over debate?: 2 freedom-of-speech champions discuss how to challenge Disinformers

    04:55

  • As federal voting rights legislation stalls, 2 AGs are at the forefront of trying to protect access to the ballot box in their states

    07:50

  • “It’s not going good”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights passage

    05:57

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on voting rights agenda: “Our deadline is victory”

    05:06

  • Velshi: Seditious Conspiracy is rare. But the DOJ knows what it’s doing.

    05:00

  • Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it

    07:11

  • Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

    05:05

  • Sen. Padilla: “The time is now, the urgency is there” for voting rights legislation

    05:23

  • Velshi: Fixing the Electoral Count Act is important. But not the most important.

    05:24

  • Fmr. GOP Secretary of State: “glad a spotlight” is shining on election deniers running for office

    04:41

  • Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’

    05:25

  • Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”

    04:47

  • This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

    07:27

Ali Velshi

Voters about to come face to face with election hurdles: ‘Americans aren't yet fully prepared for this situation’

05:15

Time is up on voting legislation after Democrats failed to change the filibuster rules and pass 2 comprehensive bills this week. Mother Jones senior reporter and voting rights whiz Ari Berman and Maddow Blog’s Steve Benen join Ali Velshi to discuss the groundwork Republicans are preparing to steal future elections now that Democrats don’t have the safety nets of voting rights bills. They’re making it harder on the front end and the back end, says Berman. Whether you are aware it’s happening or not, when it’s time for voters to re-register and go to polls, says Benen, “those hurdles will get in their way and they’ll feel that.”Jan. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Voters about to come face to face with election hurdles: ‘Americans aren't yet fully prepared for this situation’

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: A Palestinian shepherd peacefully resisted the Israeli occupation. And now he’s dead 

    04:51

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in

    06:03

  • Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

    07:32

  • Velshi: This is one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin it all

    03:14

  • Fmr. OSHA Chief after SCOTUS shuts down vaxx requirement : “I believe in my heart that they don’t care”

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All