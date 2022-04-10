Vladimir Kara-Murza: “Every independent television network in Russia has been shut down..this war of censorship is complete”

Vladimir Kara-Murza is a Russian opposition politician, author, and historian who has twice suffered sudden, severe illnesses he believes were brought on by deliberate poisonings while in Moscow as retribution for his speaking out against Russian human rights abuses and lobbying for U.S. sanctions. He tells Ali Velshi that “A false reality has been created by the Putin regime here in Russia” and a “total blackout” on information about the invasion of Ukraine. However, despite knowing the dangers of speaking out, Vladimir Kara-Murza is continuing to voice his opposition. “This is where I have to be.”April 10, 2022