Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”

Lt. Colonel (ret.) Alexander Vindman, who played a major role in the 1st Impeachment on Donald Trump, is suing several individuals in Trump’s orbit for retaliation including Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani. “We’re going after his enablers. Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man, he’s not capable of actually realizing his plots.” Though he says personal restitution for him is “years away,” he is “relishing discovery” and “looking forward to exposing all that corruption.”Feb. 6, 2022