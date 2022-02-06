Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”
05:45
Share this -
copied
Lt. Colonel (ret.) Alexander Vindman, who played a major role in the 1st Impeachment on Donald Trump, is suing several individuals in Trump’s orbit for retaliation including Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani. “We’re going after his enablers. Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man, he’s not capable of actually realizing his plots.” Though he says personal restitution for him is “years away,” he is “relishing discovery” and “looking forward to exposing all that corruption.”Feb. 6, 2022
“He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits
04:34
Now Playing
Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”
05:45
UP NEXT
Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society
04:41
‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality
05:25
Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him
06:59
Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”