IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: A Toni Morrison Masterclass with Dr. Imani Perry and Dr. Eddie Glaude

    07:26

  • The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    Vindman on the War in Ukraine: “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force”

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    ‘My God, we are challenged,’: Frank Luntz analyzes current state of American politics

    06:34

  • Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process

    03:20

  • “The Power of Crisis”: Ian Bremmer on the three biggest global threats and practical optimism

    06:11

  • A decade of domestic terrorism and the “Great Replacement Theory”

    06:08

  • Investors Say Their Kids Are Making Them Rethink Climate Change, says Probable Futures Founder 

    04:55

  • Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

    03:41

  • Why baby formula “just slipped under the radar”

    05:06

  • NAACP Pres. Derrick Johnson: “White supremacy cannot coexist with democracy”

    04:23

  • Maria Hinojosa on ‘Suave’, her now Pulitzer-winning podcast: “We brought heart”

    05:48

  •  Putin is Making “Empty Threats,” Says Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

    05:11

  • The link between the anti-abortion movement & “replacement theory”

    07:33

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: R.J. Palacio on her heart-wrenching graphic novel “White Bird”

    06:05

  • Mohamed El-Erian on global policy response to inflation: “we need it, but we won’t get it”

    05:41

  • Michigan AG: If my Republican opponent wins and bans abortions, ‘many women will die’

    05:54

  • “The data is the data”: Overturning Roe will have devastating effects on the economy

    05:18

  • Velshi: Acknowledging U.S. history of Native erasure is Step 1. Step 2 is action.

    05:13

  • Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

    00:29

Ali Velshi

Vindman on the War in Ukraine: “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force”

04:53

Russia continues to suffer heavy troop and equipment losses in the War in Ukraine, so much so that the UK Defense Ministry says Russia has lost one-third of the combat force it had at the beginning of the invasion, and is running out of combat ready reserves. “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force,” says Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. He says Putin has helped the “democratic world” coalesce, and is now in a position where “he’s going to keep pressing and making mistakes.”May 22, 2022

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: A Toni Morrison Masterclass with Dr. Imani Perry and Dr. Eddie Glaude

    07:26

  • The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions

    05:57
  • Now Playing

    Vindman on the War in Ukraine: “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force”

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    ‘My God, we are challenged,’: Frank Luntz analyzes current state of American politics

    06:34

  • Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process

    03:20

  • “The Power of Crisis”: Ian Bremmer on the three biggest global threats and practical optimism

    06:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All