Vindman on the War in Ukraine: “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force”

Russia continues to suffer heavy troop and equipment losses in the War in Ukraine, so much so that the UK Defense Ministry says Russia has lost one-third of the combat force it had at the beginning of the invasion, and is running out of combat ready reserves. “My belief is that Russia is a near-spent force,” says Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. He says Putin has helped the “democratic world” coalesce, and is now in a position where “he’s going to keep pressing and making mistakes.”May 22, 2022