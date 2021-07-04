Veteran & GOP Rep. Don Bacon: “I see a colossal disaster on the horizon in Afghanistan”

As the U.S. military vacates its Bagram air base in Afghanistan, thousands of Afhgan interpreters who worked alongside American troops are now fearing for their lives. Amid threats of retribution from the Taliban, the Biden administration says a plan is in place to evacuate them safely but hasn’t yet provided specific details. Air Force Veteran and GOP Rep. Don Bacon tells Ali Velshi he foresees “a colossal disaster on the horizon in Afghanistan'' and why he’s been telling the past two administrations to get it together on plans to get these interpreters out before any withdrawal of forces.