Velshi: Zelenskyy’s powerful appeal to American history

It’s difficult for most Americans to truly understand the gravity of Ukraine’s ongoing fight for freedom against Russia. So, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress on Wednesday, he tried to appeal to Americans by invoking references to two historic military battles: The Battle of Saratoga and the Battle of the Bulge. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi dives into the historical parallels between Ukraine’s fight against the Kremlin forces and America's fights — and victories — against authoritarianism.Dec. 25, 2022