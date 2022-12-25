IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Zelenskyy’s powerful appeal to American history

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”

    08:27

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

    06:50

  • Ukraine MP on Zelenskyy speech: We hope Putin hated it

    05:41

  • Antisemitic rhetoric is a precursor to antisemitic violence.

    09:59

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Schools are being turned into battlegrounds

    06:50

  • John Bolton: Donald Trump has no philosophy. “It’s performance art.”

    07:16

  • The world could look “very different” thanks to this major fusion breakthrough

    08:09

  • John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv

    10:14

  • A rarely discussed inflation driver: corporate profits

    06:15

  • Calls for a special tribunal to prosecute Russia gains steam

    07:16

  • Velshi: When things get messy with Israel, America backs off its support for Palestinians 

    04:51

  • Mary Trump: GOP isn’t denouncing Trump because ‘they created this monster’

    05:58

  • Michael Cohen: Trump "willing to burn down the country"

    06:14

  • DOJ confirms 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker suspect in custody

    03:05

  • Luttig: SCOTUS appears to have no appetite for Independent Legislature Theory

    09:06

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Safran Foer on “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” 

    11:11

  • Fmr. CIA Director Brennan: “There are some countries that I wouldn’t travel to”

    05:44

  • Velshi: Whelan begged Trump to get him out of Russia. Trump stayed silent.

    06:43

  • Sharp surge in LGBTQ+ threats linked to orchestrated campaign by far-right

    07:40

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Zelenskyy’s powerful appeal to American history

05:27

It’s difficult for most Americans to truly understand the gravity of Ukraine’s ongoing fight for freedom against Russia. So, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress on Wednesday, he tried to appeal to Americans by invoking references to two historic military battles: The Battle of Saratoga and the Battle of the Bulge. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi dives into the historical parallels between Ukraine’s fight against the Kremlin forces and America's fights — and victories — against authoritarianism.Dec. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Zelenskyy’s powerful appeal to American history

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”

    08:27

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

    06:50

  • Ukraine MP on Zelenskyy speech: We hope Putin hated it

    05:41

  • Antisemitic rhetoric is a precursor to antisemitic violence.

    09:59

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Schools are being turned into battlegrounds

    06:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All