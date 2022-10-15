IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Velshi: Zan, Zindagi, Azadi. For women, for life and for liberty.

04:38

“Zan, Zindagi, Azadi” translates to “women, life & liberty”. Those three beautiful words are ringing out in the streets across Iran. They form a protest chant and their meaning says everything one needs to know about the protests in Iran. Most Americans likely take for granted the ability to make certain basic choices without the government interfering. Not in Iran, where women and girls are mandated to wear hijabs, to wear so-called “modest clothing” and to hide their hair in public. Forced to be invisible. To the women of Iran: you are not voiceless; you are not invisible. We hear you. We see you. Zan, Zindagi, Azadi.Oct. 15, 2022

