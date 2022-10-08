Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.

The Republican party is so diluted with election deniers that even Liz Cheney, a lifelong conservative, is urging voters to reject Republicans on the ballot in Arizona. Until recently, Liz Cheney was a Republican’s Republican. She’s no “RINO”. Cheney is a Republican in name - her name is a conservative institution. And she has the voting record, pedigree and values to show for it. It appears Cheney has chosen democracy over party loyalty, because the party she called her own for so many years is no longer loyal to the constitution, but blindly loyal to a former leader who plays by his own set of rules.Oct. 8, 2022