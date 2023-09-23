Velshi: You can’t be pro-worker if you’re anti-union

Increasingly, America's working class is poised to be an important political force in the 2024 election cycle. Support for labor unions among Americans is high, standing at 67% according to a Gallup poll. So it’s no surprise that candidates are looking to curry favor with this growing political bloc. The Republican party has attempted to pitch itself as the party of the working class. Which is curious, given the GOP's historical hostility toward workers organizing to gain collective bargaining power. Sept. 23, 2023