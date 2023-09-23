IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy

  #VelshiBannedBookClub: "Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"

    Velshi: You can't be pro-worker if you're anti-union

    Teamsters official: It's due time American workers 'get what is theirs'

  For Fact's Sake: The president does not set the price of gas

  'Let them throw a tantrum': Fmr. GOP Rep says McCarthy should tell Freedom Caucus 'where to stick it'

  GOP Rep. urges McCarthy to 'cut out' Freedom Caucus and work with Dems to avert shutdown

  Bill Browder on Vladimir Kara-Murza Speaking Out Against Putin from Detainment in Russia

  'The workers are going to win here': What could change after the UAW strike

  Velshi: Years of Nepotism & Influence Peddling… and I'm not talking about the Bidens 

  'Angry and performative insanity': Feud escalates between Speaker McCarthy and Matt Gaetz

  How the Constitution left American democracy vulnerable

  Plaintiff in Idaho lawsuit speaks about how her life was put at risk after being denied an abortion

  Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump 'eventually might have to' be put in jail if he breaches gag order

  'Chaos Caucus' ready to hold Congress hostage in push for Biden impeachment

  A warning from Alabama clinics on abortion: "this is coming for blue states"

  Velshi: Donald Trump's 'banana republic'

  Laurence Tribe: If Trump doesn't qualify for insurrection clause, nobody would

  When AI and Book Banning Collide

  CO Secretary of State: Trump is a liar with no respect for the Constitution

Ali Velshi

Velshi: You can’t be pro-worker if you’re anti-union

Increasingly, America's working class is poised to be an important political force in the 2024 election cycle. Support for labor unions among Americans is high, standing at 67% according to a Gallup poll. So it’s no surprise that candidates are looking to curry favor with this growing political bloc. The Republican party has attempted to pitch itself as the party of the working class. Which is curious, given the GOP's historical hostility toward workers organizing to gain collective bargaining power. Sept. 23, 2023

