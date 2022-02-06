IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Why the story of Bayard Rustin is important this Black Heritage Month

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

    02:11

  • Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

    04:09

  • This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

    04:36

  • “He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits

    04:34

  • Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”

    05:45

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

  • ‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality

    05:25

  • Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

    06:59

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett on GOP: “They are only concerned with power”

    05:54

  • Dr. Ala Stanford says for Black communities, the shot is just the beginning for better preventative health

    05:12

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones inaugurates the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    04:34

  • What Overthrowing the 2024 Presidential Election Results Could Look Like

    04:24

  • Your Brain on AI: Artificial Intelligence is “creating a world without choices”

    06:02

  • If the GOP does it, it’s OK: The “intolerable asymmetry” of how the country thinks of inclusivity

    04:22

  • Velshi: The humanitarian crisis we were warned about is here

    03:31

  • Breyer’s replacement will be “incredibly important,” says top reproductive rights advocate

    04:45

  • Velshi: Filming police is good for the public, and good cops.

    03:40

  • Holocaust Museum LA Releases Short Film on Dystopian Future Fueled by Misinformation

    04:45

  • If Americans don’t confront myth and illusion, ‘we refuse to be better people’

    05:12

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Why the story of Bayard Rustin is important this Black Heritage Month

04:59

His name was Bayard Rustin. He was born in Pennsylvania in 1912 and raised by Quaker grandparents, who at an early age instilled in him the longstanding Quaker commitment to non-violence and peace. It was that inner peace - and the support of his grandmother - that allowed him to be comfortable in his own skin and come out as gay at an early age. Rustin spent years traveling across the country, giving speeches, and organizing, in pursuit of a more perfect society. He was arrested frequently; he even spent two years in prison for avoiding the World War II draft because his pacifist beliefs didn’t allow him to support the cause. In the early 1950s, at the behest of his mentor, Rustin traveled to Alabama to meet with a young up-and-coming civil rights leader named Martin Luther King Jr. Many historians say Martin Luther King, Jr. would not have been the man he became if not for Rustin.Feb. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Why the story of Bayard Rustin is important this Black Heritage Month

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

    02:11

  • Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

    04:09

  • This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

    04:36

  • “He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits

    04:34

  • Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”

    05:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All