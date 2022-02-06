Velshi: Why the story of Bayard Rustin is important this Black Heritage Month
04:59
Share this -
copied
His name was Bayard Rustin. He was born in Pennsylvania in 1912 and raised by Quaker grandparents, who at an early age instilled in him the longstanding Quaker commitment to non-violence and peace. It was that inner peace - and the support of his grandmother - that allowed him to be comfortable in his own skin and come out as gay at an early age. Rustin spent years traveling across the country, giving speeches, and organizing, in pursuit of a more perfect society. He was arrested frequently; he even spent two years in prison for avoiding the World War II draft because his pacifist beliefs didn’t allow him to support the cause. In the early 1950s, at the behest of his mentor, Rustin traveled to Alabama to meet with a young up-and-coming civil rights leader named Martin Luther King Jr. Many historians say Martin Luther King, Jr. would not have been the man he became if not for Rustin.Feb. 6, 2022
Now Playing
Velshi: Why the story of Bayard Rustin is important this Black Heritage Month
04:59
UP NEXT
The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise
02:11
Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed
04:09
This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom
04:36
“He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits
04:34
Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”