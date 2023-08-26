Velshi: Who is Vivek Ramaswamy anyway? 

38-year-old GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is full of…ideas. He wants to raise the voting age to 25, believes the “climate change agenda” is a hoax, suggests 9/11 was an inside job and has likened civil rights leaders to KKK grand wizards… to name just a few. And now, he’s rising in the polls. Here’s why that’s dangerous.Aug. 26, 2023