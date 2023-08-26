Velshi: Who is Vivek Ramaswamy anyway? 

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Challenging Donald Trump’s qualification for election from your email inbox

    07:33

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’

    09:44

  • Michael Cohen: If any of Trump’s co-defendants turn on him, it’s ‘destruction for the rest’

    08:43

  • Before Trump, Fani Willis used RICO in a cheating scandal

    06:39

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: The U.S. Constitution

    09:32

  • J. Michael Luttig and Laurence Tribe make the case for Trump’s disqualification from public office

    18:23

  • Legal historian: Abortion pill ruling is setting a 'disturbing precedent'

    08:19

  • Rick Tyler: If Trump is the nominee, the GOP will get wiped out

    06:36

  • Inside the Relationship Between Hip-Hop and the Criminal Justice System

    11:53

  • Joe Manchin’s ‘utterly selfish’ third party bid is ‘putting money and ego’ ahead of democracy

    09:32

  • Hip-hop has long indicted the justice system. The justice system has responded in kind

    03:38

  • Florida state attorney suspended by DeSantis calls him out for ‘voter suppression and ‘race-baiting’

    07:25

  • ‘Like a scene from a war movie’: Eyewitness reflects on Charlottesville rally 6 years later 

    08:13

  • Judge Luttig: If Trump wins in 2024, 'we would have little hope of saving American democracy'

    16:13

  • Why count four in Trump’s indictment could be ‘central’ to Jack Smith’s case 

    05:53

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: It was clear to Jan. 6 committee that Trump should be charged

    06:19

  • 'He was too honest': Fmr. aide to Mike Pence reacts to new details about Trump's pressure on Jan. 6

    10:09

  • Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court 

    08:00

  • The latest Trump indictment is not just about the Jan. 6 insurrection. It’s about the vote.

    07:33

  • Senior Investigator for Jan. 6 Cmte reacts to 'incredibly damning' new indictment details

    04:40

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Who is Vivek Ramaswamy anyway? 

04:38

38-year-old GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is full of…ideas. He wants to raise the voting age to 25, believes the “climate change agenda” is a hoax, suggests 9/11 was an inside job and has likened civil rights leaders to KKK grand wizards… to name just a few. And now, he’s rising in the polls. Here’s why that’s dangerous.Aug. 26, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Challenging Donald Trump’s qualification for election from your email inbox

    07:33

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’

    09:44

  • Michael Cohen: If any of Trump’s co-defendants turn on him, it’s ‘destruction for the rest’

    08:43

  • Before Trump, Fani Willis used RICO in a cheating scandal

    06:39

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: The U.S. Constitution

    09:32

  • J. Michael Luttig and Laurence Tribe make the case for Trump’s disqualification from public office

    18:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All