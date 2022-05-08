IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

    Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

    Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

  • Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

  • For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

  • Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”

  • Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies

  • Fmr. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko says America’s Howitzers are a “Game Changer” 

  • Bucha Death Toll is a “Little Drop” Compared to Mariupol, says Mariupol City Council Member

  • Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”

  • New Docuseries Uncovers What the Oil Industry Knew Decades Ago about Climate Change

  • Prolific author Margaret Atwood joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

  • Velshi: Redlines don’t exist anymore amongst elected Republicans

  • “We told you so,” says Ukrainian MP to West as Russia Demands Rubles For Gas 

  • The case for dismantling child protective services and radically transforming how society protects kids

  • Velshi: Putin wasn’t punished appropriately for annexing Crimea. If he has his way, he’ll do it again

  • Europe & Eurasia expert: “We should be deeply concerned with what happens next in Moldova”

  • Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels

Ali Velshi

Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

The most amazing thing about America is freedom. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Freedom falls right in the middle of the priorities listed in the Declaration of American Independence. But what happens when those in power start slowly chipping away at those rights? Not for everyone, but for some people. America starts to look different. If freedoms are being stripped away from even some of us, this is not truly a free country. It is a woman’s right to decide what happens to her body. It is a right to have access to a safe abortion. Removing her right to make that decision is an erosion of an existing and important freedom.May 8, 2022

