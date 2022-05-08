Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

The most amazing thing about America is freedom. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Freedom falls right in the middle of the priorities listed in the Declaration of American Independence. But what happens when those in power start slowly chipping away at those rights? Not for everyone, but for some people. America starts to look different. If freedoms are being stripped away from even some of us, this is not truly a free country. It is a woman’s right to decide what happens to her body. It is a right to have access to a safe abortion. Removing her right to make that decision is an erosion of an existing and important freedom.May 8, 2022