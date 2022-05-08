Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub05:42
Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”05:12
- Now Playing
Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free03:15
- UP NEXT
Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties06:01
Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”03:44
For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power04:55
Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”04:27
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”05:41
Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies07:01
Fmr. Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko says America’s Howitzers are a “Game Changer”05:33
Bucha Death Toll is a “Little Drop” Compared to Mariupol, says Mariupol City Council Member04:58
Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”04:38
New Docuseries Uncovers What the Oil Industry Knew Decades Ago about Climate Change05:02
Prolific author Margaret Atwood joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub07:25
Velshi: Redlines don’t exist anymore amongst elected Republicans06:50
“We told you so,” says Ukrainian MP to West as Russia Demands Rubles For Gas04:33
The case for dismantling child protective services and radically transforming how society protects kids07:57
Velshi: Putin wasn’t punished appropriately for annexing Crimea. If he has his way, he’ll do it again05:48
Europe & Eurasia expert: “We should be deeply concerned with what happens next in Moldova”04:49
Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels04:29
Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub05:42
Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”05:12
- Now Playing
Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free03:15
- UP NEXT
Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties06:01
Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”03:44
For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power04:55
Play All