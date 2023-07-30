IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The connection between Trumpism and 20th century fascism is not as elusive as you think, and becomes even starker with the possibility of a second Trump presidency

    13:00

  • Two steps forward, two steps back. The Biden admin is sending mixed messages on climate. 

    09:54
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: When every eligible voter can cast a ballot, democracy is better for it

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    'Donald is not going to protect you': Michael Cohen shares advice to Trump aides charged in docs case

    11:12

  • Georgia’s RICO law could target the entire Trump campaign

    06:30

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'The Best At It' by Maulik Pancholy

    09:03

  • Kimberlé Crenshaw and #SayHerName: Honoring the stories of Black women facing state violence

    06:58

  • Teamsters President on UPS strike: 'I’m certain it could' trigger recession

    06:31

  • Jack Smith and Fani Willis likely to be coordinating on Trump as investigations wrap up

    10:13

  • Judge Luttig on Trump’s likely third indictment: 'These are the gravest offenses against the U.S.'

    10:00

  •  Velshi: No Labels’ unity ticket plan could backfire on America

    04:39

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

    06:38

  • Fmr. Guiliani Associate Lev Parnas debunks GOP ‘misinformation’ about the Bidens and Ukraine

    05:04

  • Big Oil’s Decades-Long Gaslighting Campaign

    06:38

  • ‘There are risks’: The balance between prosecuting Trump and polarizing America

    12:19

  • Climate Crisis: The impact of the record breaking marine heatwave

    09:43

  • ‘There are no good guys in this sphere’: Meta and Twitter launch unregulated battle for users

    10:56

  • 'Workers are done,' AFA union head on potential nationwide strikes.

    05:18

  • Trump double downs on anti-democratic rhetoric in new speech, calling 2024 ‘our final battle’

    09:23

  • House GOP members push conspiracy theory that FBI instigated Jan. 6 despite lack of evidence

    08:01

Ali Velshi

Velshi: When every eligible voter can cast a ballot, democracy is better for it

04:57

The Republican party, including Donald Trump, is adopting a new strategy for voter turnout in the 2024 elections: mail-in voting. It’s amusing given how Trump vilified early and absentee voting before and after the 2020 election. Trump and his allies tried to convince voters - without evidence - that mail-in voting was rife with fraud. Long before his outright attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Trump's disinformation campaign against mail-in voting planted a seed of doubt in the minds of many Americans. The efforts to discredit mail-in voting and stoke fear about unsubstantiated voter fraud had serious consequences. Many Red states reacted by imposing restrictions that have made voting more difficult.July 30, 2023

  • The connection between Trumpism and 20th century fascism is not as elusive as you think, and becomes even starker with the possibility of a second Trump presidency

    13:00

  • Two steps forward, two steps back. The Biden admin is sending mixed messages on climate. 

    09:54
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: When every eligible voter can cast a ballot, democracy is better for it

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    'Donald is not going to protect you': Michael Cohen shares advice to Trump aides charged in docs case

    11:12

  • Georgia’s RICO law could target the entire Trump campaign

    06:30

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'The Best At It' by Maulik Pancholy

    09:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All