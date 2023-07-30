Velshi: When every eligible voter can cast a ballot, democracy is better for it

The Republican party, including Donald Trump, is adopting a new strategy for voter turnout in the 2024 elections: mail-in voting. It’s amusing given how Trump vilified early and absentee voting before and after the 2020 election. Trump and his allies tried to convince voters - without evidence - that mail-in voting was rife with fraud. Long before his outright attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Trump's disinformation campaign against mail-in voting planted a seed of doubt in the minds of many Americans. The efforts to discredit mail-in voting and stoke fear about unsubstantiated voter fraud had serious consequences. Many Red states reacted by imposing restrictions that have made voting more difficult.July 30, 2023