Velshi: Whelan begged Trump to get him out of Russia. Trump sayed silent.

Forced labor, malnourishment, corporal punishment, medical neglect and psychological pressure are conditions you might expect in the infamous Soviet Gulag. It’s certainly not what you’d picture in a modern-day prison system on the European continent. But, some 30 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, conditions like that still exist in Russian prisons. Today, the most common type of prison in Russia is a “corrective labor colony”, also known as a penal colony. They are notoriously harsh and inhumane. American Paul Whelan remains imprisoned in Russia. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years hard labor on espionage charges. The U.S. maintains Whelan was framed. Whelan’s family is calling out the President who let him sit there for two years. It’s not President Biden. It’s former President Donald Trump.Dec. 10, 2022