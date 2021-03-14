Velshi: What did the Fox say??

Women’s History Month is dedicated to celebrating women’s contributions to history, culture and society but a certain host from another cable news network thought it would be a good time to anchor-splain how President Biden is making a “mockery” of the armed forces with his efforts to recruit and keep women in the service. Women have been proudly and honorably serving in the US armed forces since the Revolutionary War in every capacity and there has never been a question about their commitment or their abilities. Women’s History Month is an opportunity to look at some of our biases and to make some changes, do better.