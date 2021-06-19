Velshi: We won’t get anywhere on policing by dishonoring and killing police officers

The on-the-job risk for police officers is at a record high. In just the last 5 months, 37 police officers were murdered in the line of duty. That’s compared to 46 killed in all of 2020. The rise in violent crime is partially to blame. Policing has been at the forefront of the national conversation for over a year now. And for good reason. But while we have legitimate reasons not to like the state of policing in America, we cannot solve that problem while ignoring another. No matter where you stand on the future of law enforcement, we’re not going to get anywhere by dishonoring and killing police officers.