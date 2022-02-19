IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Velshi: We need to prioritize environmental justice in our efforts to fight climate change

Ali Velshi

Velshi: We need to prioritize environmental justice in our efforts to fight climate change

Natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires – all made worse by the climate crisis – have something in common: they disproportionately cripple poor, Black and minority communities. Dozens of studies demonstrate how climate-aggravated natural disasters and pollution hurt minority communities in ways that barely touch wealthy white communities. There’s a very clear divide between those who are causing climate change, and those who are bearing the brunt of it. Ultimately, the floods, storms and fires will come for all of us, but it’s going to hit some of us sooner and faster, while doing more damage. If we really believe we are all in this fight against the climate crisis together, then we are going to have to fold climate justice into our efforts.Feb. 19, 2022

