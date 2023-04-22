Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

Wildfires are intensifying in size, speed, and destructive power as climate change causes hotter temperature, drier conditions, and stronger winds. In the last thirty years, annual acreage burned by wildfires doubled. And the US Forest Service expects that acreage to double again by mid-century. More than half of the most destructive wildfires in US history have occurred since 2018. Meanwhile, wildfire fighting tactics for detection and suppression haven’t changed in decades - and as the fires get bigger, faster, and deadlier, firefighters can’t keep up. New technologies are needed - soon - to save ecosystems, property, and lives.April 22, 2023