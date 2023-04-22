IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that “shouldn’t have been”

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

    05:02
  • UP NEXT

    Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

    05:00

  • Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58

  • 'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

    09:00

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

    05:27

  • Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out

    04:37

  • Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

    05:42

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent

    06:03

  • Peter Beinart: 'Soros-backed' is evoking a trope rooted in antisemitic history

    05:33

  • Fmr. Rep. Holtzman: Trump-Stormy Daniels case isn’t 'trivial' – 'We had a cover-up'

    06:53

  • Velshi: Books don’t kill children, AR-15 rifles do. Time to drop the selective outrage

    04:25

  • Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils

    10:16

  • John Kasich advocates for “compromise” on abortion

    06:12

  • Report: U.S. drug shortage increased nearly 30% from 2021 and 2022

    05:13

Ali Velshi

Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

05:02

Wildfires are intensifying in size, speed, and destructive power as climate change causes hotter temperature, drier conditions, and stronger winds. In the last thirty years, annual acreage burned by wildfires doubled. And the US Forest Service expects that acreage to double again by mid-century. More than half of the most destructive wildfires in US history have occurred since 2018. Meanwhile, wildfire fighting tactics for detection and suppression haven’t changed in decades - and as the fires get bigger, faster, and deadlier, firefighters can’t keep up. New technologies are needed - soon - to save ecosystems, property, and lives.April 22, 2023

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that “shouldn’t have been”

    06:05
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

    05:02
  • UP NEXT

    Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

    05:00

  • Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All