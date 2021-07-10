Velshi: We need to crush the lies, or they will crush our democracy

Velshi: We need to crush the lies, or they will crush our democracy03:25
Voting rights are under attack. Republicans in states across America are actively trying to overturn a legitimately won presidential election. Far-right militias are infiltrating small towns. And the twice-impeached former President is holding rallies and press conferences essentially calling for revenge for his election loss. Is this Deja Vu? Because it sounds a whole lot like the Big Lie that led to the January 6th insurrection.