Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness

Freedom of the press and freedom of expression are at the core of our national identity as Americans. And yet, prominent republicans continue to villainize the media. Most recently, former head of the CIA and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disparaged Washington Post Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered by agents of the Saudi government in 2018. Journalist deaths rose by nearly 50% in 2022 from the previous year. If we stand for democracy, then we support journalists in their quest to bear witness, and hold power to account.Jan. 29, 2023