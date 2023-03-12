IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Velshi: We are failing the world by failing at gender equality

    The reality for Palestinians: 'There is nobody here to protect us'

Velshi: We are failing the world by failing at gender equality

Gender equality is "vanishing before our eyes.” That was the warning from U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres ahead of International Women's Day this year. UN Women released estimates suggesting global equality is still 300 years away, as women across the globe continue to bring the fight to the streets against right wing movements back-sliding basic human rights. March 12, 2023

