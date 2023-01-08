Velshi: War is lost when resolve is lost

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The global outrage was palpable when Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The world watched in horror as the forces of an autocrat invaded a sovereign nation. And most of the world united around Ukraine. Since then, Ukraine has lost lives, land, infrastructure and worst of all, its tenuous hold on Democracy. So, as Ukraine heads into its second year of war next month, its allies must not forget what it felt like almost a year ago. Ukraine needs the global community to maintain its resolve. Because wars are lost when resolve is lost.Jan. 8, 2023

