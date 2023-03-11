IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Velshi: Walgreens had a decision to make. It took the easy road. 

    Rep. Bennie Thompson on J6: We ID'd Trump as the culprit

Velshi: Walgreens had a decision to make. It took the easy road. 

Earlier this month, Walgreens announced it will not dispense abortion pills in twenty states, including four where abortion remains legal. In January, the FDA said retail pharmacies could become certified to distribute Mifepristone - the first pill in a two-step medication abortion regimen. In response, several Republican Attorneys General sent a menacing letter to the major pharmacy chains - including Walgreens - threatening legal action if drug stores distribute Mifepristone. And just like that, Walgreens and its morals collapsed quicker than a flimsy house of cards. The mere threat of legal action was enough for the corporation to fold under pressure from conservative states. Walgreens got spooked by a letter from Republicans. And that apparently counts for more than the health and freedom of women and anyone who may ever need an abortion.March 11, 2023

