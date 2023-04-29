IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Lauren Groff on “Fates and Furies”

    07:22

  • Evgenia Kara-Murza on husband Vladimir: “This is someone I’m infinitely proud of and I admire”

    06:30

  • GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC

    05:50
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19

  • Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20

  • Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29

  • American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that 'shouldn’t have been'

    06:05

  • Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

    05:02

  • Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

    05:00

  • Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58

  • 'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

    09:00

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

05:05

There’s a lot of misinformation about what gender-affirming care actually is. Make no mistake - it’s considered necessary, life-saving medical care by every major medical and mental health organization. More than half of trans youth have seriously considered ending their lives. And according to a study by the American Medical Association, that number decreases by 73% when those kids receive gender-affirming care. A 73% decrease in suicidal ideation is an astounding outcome. No drug or antidepressant even comes close to having that kind of impact. Gender-affirming care saves lives. April 29, 2023

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Lauren Groff on “Fates and Furies”

    07:22

  • Evgenia Kara-Murza on husband Vladimir: “This is someone I’m infinitely proud of and I admire”

    06:30

  • GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC

    05:50
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

    05:05
  • UP NEXT

    Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All