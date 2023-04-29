Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

There’s a lot of misinformation about what gender-affirming care actually is. Make no mistake - it’s considered necessary, life-saving medical care by every major medical and mental health organization. More than half of trans youth have seriously considered ending their lives. And according to a study by the American Medical Association, that number decreases by 73% when those kids receive gender-affirming care. A 73% decrease in suicidal ideation is an astounding outcome. No drug or antidepressant even comes close to having that kind of impact. Gender-affirming care saves lives. April 29, 2023