Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

On July 25th of 2019, Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a now infamous phone call. “We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps.,” said Zelenskyy. “We are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.” To which Donald Trump responded, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” Anyone with an ounce of foresight could predict “I would like you to do us a favor” would not end well. Trump was impeached by the House but ultimately faced zero repercussions. For Ukraine, the consequences were far more serious. Ukraine and its new untested, uncorrupt leader needed to be taken seriously on the world stage, in order to fend off Russian aggression. Instead, Donald Trump chose to try and leverage the situation for his own personal gain. The freezing of U.S. military aid and a shakedown by the President of the United States cost Zelenskyy in terms of power, respect and his authority against Vladimir Putin. Russia saw the undermining of Zelenskyy as an opportunity to invade, because Ukraine didn't appear to have the universal backing of the United States. And that’s on Donald Trump.Feb. 18, 2023