IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at home

  • Ukraine MP: "There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.”

    06:46
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

    05:33
  • UP NEXT

    Anne Applebaum: “This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake”

    05:15

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: “Now they see that Russia can be defeated”

    04:14

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: “Winterkill” by Marsha Skrypuch

    06:28

  • Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present

    06:04

  • Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history

    05:40

  • ‘1870’ pins, and the ongoing effort for police reform

    07:04

  • Newsflash to Gov. Sanders: Arkansas schools remain deeply segregated

    08:04

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'

    05:24

  • Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge

    08:33

  • This Conservative judge is on a mission to protect democracy 

    05:14

  • Fmr. CIA Director: 'we need to figure out what the Chinese were thinking'

    05:50

  • The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’

    08:04

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones

    08:39

  • One Whole Year of the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:22

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: “The Russians don’t know why they’re fighting”

    05:06

  • Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee

    05:20

  • Velshi: Qualified Immunity shields police from accountability

    05:34

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders: A $14/hr minimum wage ‘is not going to do it’

    09:30

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

05:33

On July 25th of 2019, Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a now infamous phone call. “We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps.,” said Zelenskyy. “We are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.” To which Donald Trump responded, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” Anyone with an ounce of foresight could predict “I would like you to do us a favor” would not end well. Trump was impeached by the House but ultimately faced zero repercussions. For Ukraine, the consequences were far more serious. Ukraine and its new untested, uncorrupt leader needed to be taken seriously on the world stage, in order to fend off Russian aggression. Instead, Donald Trump chose to try and leverage the situation for his own personal gain. The freezing of U.S. military aid and a shakedown by the President of the United States cost Zelenskyy in terms of power, respect and his authority against Vladimir Putin. Russia saw the undermining of Zelenskyy as an opportunity to invade, because Ukraine didn't appear to have the universal backing of the United States. And that’s on Donald Trump.Feb. 18, 2023

  • Ukraine MP: "There is no peace end to this war...only a military end.”

    06:46
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Trump created the opportunity for Putin in Ukraine

    05:33
  • UP NEXT

    Anne Applebaum: “This war will end when Russia has understood it was a mistake”

    05:15

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy Press Sec.: “Now they see that Russia can be defeated”

    04:14

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Feature: “Winterkill” by Marsha Skrypuch

    06:28

  • Brad Meltzer: Looking to History to Explain the Present

    06:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All