IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: To understand Russia today, you must understand Russia of the past

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    ‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border

    06:15

  • Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment

    07:37

  • Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads” 

    06:45

  • Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”

    08:35

  • Rep. Omar hopes for “a reckoning” in how we talk about white vs. Black & brown refugees

    06:26

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: We need to ‘do everything we can to undercut Vladimir Putin’

    04:43

  • Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary Talks Next Steps in Russian Oil Sanctions

    04:35

  • “Damage Has Been Done”: Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary tackles Putin’s nuclear posturing

    04:18

  • ‘Give us a chance to win this war’: Ukrainian Parliament member appeals to NATO

    07:07

  • Velshi: Hungary’s past treatment of migrants can’t be forgotten

    04:38

  • Video appears to show helicopter shot down in Kyiv

    01:05

  • Baltic States Go From “No NATO Military Footprint” to “Combat-ready” 

    04:39

  • Ukrainian parliament member: It’s impossible not to cry, ‘so many people don't have homes anymore’

    05:45

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik takes up firearm for the first time as she joins civilians in defending Kyiv

    07:01

  • Leading NATO Expert: ‘I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy as in the last 24 hours’

    04:32

  • David Miliband hopes “Europe rediscovers its values” as Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis unfolds

    06:03

  • VELSHI: There’s a case for the harshest sanctions against Russia – but also consequences

    04:55

  • Sen. Leahy: ‘The credibility of the Supreme Court is being diminished’ by partisan voting

    03:42

  • Sen. Leahy: Putin has miscalculated the United States because “he was able to lead Donald Trump around like a puppy dog”

    04:32

Ali Velshi

Velshi: To understand Russia today, you must understand Russia of the past

04:49

Winston Churchill once described Russia as “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” Those words still ring true today. To understand Russia today, it helps to understand Russia of the past. The rise and fall of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics paved the way for a new world map, a shift in global power and 15 new independent nations.March 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: To understand Russia today, you must understand Russia of the past

    04:49
  • UP NEXT

    ‘You can't prepare yourself for this…I cry everyday’: Volunteer on the Hungary-Ukraine border

    06:15

  • Terrell Jermaine Starr is helping escort a family out of Ukraine, one of whom is undergoing cancer treatment

    07:37

  • Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun: “We cannot stop the bombs from falling on our heads” 

    06:45

  • Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vindman: Putin is taking Russia back to the “depths of the Cold War”

    08:35

  • Rep. Omar hopes for “a reckoning” in how we talk about white vs. Black & brown refugees

    06:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All