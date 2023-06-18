IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Soledad O’ Brien: 'Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission'

    06:38

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

    05:58

  • Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

    01:13

  • Truck fire under Philadelphia's I-95 causes interstate to collapse

    02:32

  • Velshi: How the Espionage Act Could Take Down a Former President

    05:05

  • Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

    03:43

  • Velshi: The Tulsa Race Massacre was overlooked for years. It could get lost in history again.

    04:32

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on ‘The Return of the Taliban’

    08:37

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

    07:07

  • Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

    03:37

  • Nearly 300 dead in India's deadliest train crash in decades, officials say

    00:50

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Maus' by Art Spiegelman

    08:26

Ali Velshi

Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

04:11

You only need to read the first few paragraphs of the federal indictment of Donald Trump to understand the seriousness of the crimes of which he's accused. It is a stunning document filled with details and evidence regarding the former President’s reckless actions which might have compromised the security of the United States. But ever since it was unsealed a week ago, it’s been difficult -- although not impossible -- to find a Republican to seriously engage with the facts of the case as laid out in the indictment. Instead, there's an ongoing effort to discredit the Department of Justice, with many Republicans baselessly accusing the Biden Administration of "weaponizing" the federal government. And that particular word, "weaponization," has been repeated by virtually every major Republican figure over the past week. But if Republicans really are concerned about the weaponization of the federal government, they need to look a little closer to home, where Donald Trump is yelling the quiet part out loud. Accusing the system itself of being biased against them is the best they can come up with, even if they have nothing to back it up.June 18, 2023

  • The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Soledad O’ Brien: 'Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission'

    06:38

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson

    06:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All