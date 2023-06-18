Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

You only need to read the first few paragraphs of the federal indictment of Donald Trump to understand the seriousness of the crimes of which he's accused. It is a stunning document filled with details and evidence regarding the former President’s reckless actions which might have compromised the security of the United States. But ever since it was unsealed a week ago, it’s been difficult -- although not impossible -- to find a Republican to seriously engage with the facts of the case as laid out in the indictment. Instead, there's an ongoing effort to discredit the Department of Justice, with many Republicans baselessly accusing the Biden Administration of "weaponizing" the federal government. And that particular word, "weaponization," has been repeated by virtually every major Republican figure over the past week. But if Republicans really are concerned about the weaponization of the federal government, they need to look a little closer to home, where Donald Trump is yelling the quiet part out loud. Accusing the system itself of being biased against them is the best they can come up with, even if they have nothing to back it up.June 18, 2023